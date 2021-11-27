Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

HTL opened at C$2.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$301.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.96. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of C$1.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

