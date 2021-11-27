Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,634. Hammer Fiber Optics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

About Hammer Fiber Optics

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise, and residential broadband customers.

