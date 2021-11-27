Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,634. Hammer Fiber Optics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.
About Hammer Fiber Optics
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.