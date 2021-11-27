Handshake Trading 18.6% Higher This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $172.48 million and approximately $952,467.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000707 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,110.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.15 or 0.07528744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.19 or 0.00357800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $564.96 or 0.01025139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00085966 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.74 or 0.00416864 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.22 or 0.00475813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005668 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 442,878,079 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

