Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €173.36 ($197.00).

Several analysts have issued reports on HNR1 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($212.50) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €133.30 ($151.48) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($201.14) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €154.90 ($176.02) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €157.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €150.83. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

