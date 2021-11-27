Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €155.45 ($176.65).

HLAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €142.60 ($162.05) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €6.80 ($7.73) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €205.00 ($232.95). 43,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €199.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €190.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €60.50 ($68.75) and a fifty-two week high of €235.60 ($267.73).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

