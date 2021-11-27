HAPI (HAPI) One Day Volume Hits $1.74 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. HAPI has a market cap of $26.67 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for about $54.28 or 0.00098498 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.



HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 511,929 coins and its circulating supply is 491,340 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

