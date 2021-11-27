Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $83.72 million and $26.81 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $129.20 or 0.00235012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001122 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 670,731 coins and its circulating supply is 648,001 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

