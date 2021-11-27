Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $139,228.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00234541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00088691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

GARD is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.