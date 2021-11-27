Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HA shares. TheStreet cut Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ HA opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $935.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 625.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

