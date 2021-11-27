Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Position Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876,536 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.12% of Hayward worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hayward by 41.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,706,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,634 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 17.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,135,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after acquiring an additional 599,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after acquiring an additional 477,810 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,332,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,720,000 after acquiring an additional 96,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 11.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,206,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,423,000 after acquiring an additional 334,766 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hayward news, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $380,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,656 shares of company stock worth $16,763,704 in the last quarter.

NYSE HAYW opened at $25.10 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Bank of America started coverage on Hayward in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

