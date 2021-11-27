Head to Head Analysis: Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cardlytics alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Cardlytics and Sportradar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 3 3 0 2.50 Sportradar Group 0 0 11 0 3.00

Cardlytics presently has a consensus target price of $129.67, suggesting a potential upside of 83.15%. Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $28.11, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Cardlytics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -50.59% -13.92% -8.22% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cardlytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardlytics and Sportradar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $186.89 million 12.60 -$55.42 million ($3.87) -18.29 Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardlytics.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Cardlytics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.