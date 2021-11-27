Head to Head Analysis: INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) versus Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 19.87% 13.66% 12.27% INVO Bioscience -787.94% -228.66% -105.28%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Globus Medical and INVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 2 9 0 2.82 INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Globus Medical currently has a consensus target price of $87.73, indicating a potential upside of 37.18%. INVO Bioscience has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given INVO Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globus Medical and INVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $789.04 million 8.18 $102.29 million $1.81 35.33 INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 33.17 -$8.35 million ($1.26) -2.33

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Globus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globus Medical beats INVO Bioscience on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by David C. Paul, David D. Davidar and Andrew Iott in March 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc. focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

