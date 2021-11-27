Head to Head Analysis: Liberty Global (LBTYK) versus The Competition

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) is one of 35 public companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Liberty Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liberty Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $11.98 billion -$1.63 billion 1.37 Liberty Global Competitors $10.32 billion $716.61 million 18.48

Liberty Global has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global 97.60% 14.99% 5.58% Liberty Global Competitors 31.48% 4.64% 4.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Liberty Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liberty Global Competitors 367 1767 2602 75 2.50

Liberty Global presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.27%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 25.52%. Given Liberty Global’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Global beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

