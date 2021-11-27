Head to Head Analysis: NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) versus Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and Zion Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXT Energy Solutions $100,000.00 293.41 -$4.52 million ($0.04) -11.32 Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$7.00 million ($0.05) -4.35

NXT Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas. NXT Energy Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zion Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NXT Energy Solutions and Zion Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXT Energy Solutions N/A -15.30% -13.15% Zion Oil & Gas N/A -24.80% -21.43%

Summary

NXT Energy Solutions beats Zion Oil & Gas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal. The company was founded on September 27, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

