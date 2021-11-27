Head to Head Comparison: Associated Capital Group (AC) versus Its Competitors

Associated Capital Group (NYSE: AC) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Associated Capital Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Associated Capital Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Associated Capital Group Competitors 509 2253 2294 71 2.38

Associated Capital Group currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 22.10%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Associated Capital Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Associated Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Capital Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group 532.84% 10.96% 8.09% Associated Capital Group Competitors 28.81% 16.90% 6.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Associated Capital Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $18.98 million $18.82 million 8.88 Associated Capital Group Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 9.18

Associated Capital Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group. Associated Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group’s peers have a beta of 1.61, indicating that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 20.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Associated Capital Group peers beat Associated Capital Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

