Head-To-Head Comparison: MOGU (MOGU) vs. The Competition

MOGU (NYSE: MOGU) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MOGU to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

MOGU has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU’s rivals have a beta of 2.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MOGU and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million -$50.06 million -1.29 MOGU Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 70.77

MOGU’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MOGU. MOGU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MOGU and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 MOGU Competitors 1198 6023 11256 322 2.57

MOGU presently has a consensus price target of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 273.33%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.57%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MOGU is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -75.66% -5.81% -4.58% MOGU Competitors -0.93% -78.15% 1.84%

Summary

MOGU rivals beat MOGU on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

