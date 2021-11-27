Head to Head Contrast: EVmo (YAYO) & Its Competitors

EVmo (OTCMKTS: YAYO) is one of 125 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare EVmo to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get EVmo alerts:

This table compares EVmo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -78.72% -453.01% -86.76% EVmo Competitors -37.07% -1,621.21% -11.01%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EVmo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A EVmo Competitors 661 3171 4891 90 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 36.06%. Given EVmo’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVmo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVmo and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $7.62 million -$3.50 million -3.48 EVmo Competitors $1.03 billion $1.91 million -34.56

EVmo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EVmo. EVmo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of EVmo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

EVmo has a beta of 4.4, meaning that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo’s peers have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVmo peers beat EVmo on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for EVmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.