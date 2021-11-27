Head-To-Head Contrast: Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) vs. PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Shapeways has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

82.1% of PlayAGS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PlayAGS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shapeways and PlayAGS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 PlayAGS 0 2 7 0 2.78

Shapeways currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.19%. PlayAGS has a consensus target price of $11.89, suggesting a potential upside of 67.21%. Given Shapeways’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than PlayAGS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shapeways and PlayAGS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A PlayAGS $167.01 million 1.57 -$85.38 million ($0.86) -8.27

Shapeways has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PlayAGS.

Profitability

This table compares Shapeways and PlayAGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways N/A -3,653.35% -9.17% PlayAGS -13.01% -63.88% -4.17%

Summary

PlayAGS beats Shapeways on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

