Head-To-Head Contrast: Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) vs. Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 1.10 $97.80 million $4.30 23.82 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 21.75 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -117.38

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectrum Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Spectrum Brands and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus price target of $119.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.19%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 3.99% 21.08% 5.89% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Byrna Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); and Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

