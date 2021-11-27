Head to Head Review: Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) & Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) and Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solo Brands and Acushnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Acushnet $1.61 billion 2.50 $96.01 million $3.02 18.11

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Acushnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.1% of Acushnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and Acushnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A Acushnet 10.56% 21.12% 11.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Solo Brands and Acushnet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86 Acushnet 0 4 2 0 2.33

Solo Brands presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.69%. Acushnet has a consensus target price of $53.86, suggesting a potential downside of 1.54%. Given Solo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Acushnet.

Summary

Acushnet beats Solo Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls. The Titleist Golf Clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons. The Titleist Golf Gear segment offers golf bags, headwear, gloved, travel gear, and head covers. The FootJoy Golf Wear segment includes golf shoes, gloves, and apparel. The company was founded by Phil Young in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, MA.

