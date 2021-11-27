Head-To-Head Review: Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) vs. Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Avidity Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals $1.00 million 33.59 -$22.33 million ($3.79) -0.63 Avidity Biosciences $6.79 million 167.28 -$44.35 million ($2.45) -9.89

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avidity Biosciences. Avidity Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aridis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Avidity Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Avidity Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 555.51%. Avidity Biosciences has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.54%. Given Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aridis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Avidity Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Avidity Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -227.65% Avidity Biosciences -995.70% -30.60% -28.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Avidity Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidity Biosciences has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aridis Pharmaceuticals beats Avidity Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases. In addition, it develops muscle programs, which focuses on the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, muscle atrophy, and Pompe diseases. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.