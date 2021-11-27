HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) versus Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Financial Analysis

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HealthEquity and Trip.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 2 7 1 2.90 Trip.com Group 0 3 9 0 2.75

HealthEquity presently has a consensus price target of $85.70, suggesting a potential upside of 49.33%. Trip.com Group has a consensus price target of $43.75, suggesting a potential upside of 57.09%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than HealthEquity.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HealthEquity and Trip.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $733.57 million 6.53 $8.83 million $0.01 5,739.00 Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 5.95 -$491.00 million $0.91 30.60

HealthEquity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trip.com Group. Trip.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthEquity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 0.10% 5.25% 2.90% Trip.com Group 18.09% 1.28% 0.67%

Risk and Volatility

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Trip.com Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

