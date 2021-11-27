Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Heartland Express declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,340,000 after buying an additional 94,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,710,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,520,000 after purchasing an additional 89,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,043,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 67,075 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

