Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.00207571 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00035672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.95 or 0.00779206 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00072940 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

