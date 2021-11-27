Hedget Market Capitalization Tops $5.65 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. Hedget has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $481,786.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00005899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedget alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00044323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00231945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.