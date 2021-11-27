Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, an increase of 2,006.6% from the October 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS CBDHF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.18. 24,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. Hempfusion Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.69.

About Hempfusion Wellness

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

