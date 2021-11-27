Hermez Network Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for about $6.24 or 0.00011348 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $29.32 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044806 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00234079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00088541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.