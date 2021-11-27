Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.18.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hexcel stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Hexcel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Hexcel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

