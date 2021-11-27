Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.18.
HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Hexcel stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.77 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Hexcel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Hexcel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.
Hexcel Company Profile
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
