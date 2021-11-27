HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,372 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,665 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,671,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.60. The company has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

