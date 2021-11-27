HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,650 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,961. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $139.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

