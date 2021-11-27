HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 684 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.5% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.61. The stock had a trading volume of 504,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,933. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.09 and a 12 month high of $229.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.