HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 91.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hubbell by 60.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.80. The company had a trading volume of 139,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.37 and its 200 day moving average is $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

