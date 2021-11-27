HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,951,000 after buying an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,121,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Snap-on by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,915,000 after purchasing an additional 74,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

NYSE:SNA traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.30. 242,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.56 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

