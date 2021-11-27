HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,107,000 after acquiring an additional 147,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,198,000 after acquiring an additional 345,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,490,000 after acquiring an additional 104,364 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of LNT traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 638,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,198. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

