HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 36.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Welltower by 94.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after acquiring an additional 353,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Welltower by 24.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 283,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 55,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Welltower stock traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,003. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.11. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

