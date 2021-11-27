HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 467.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.37. 847,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.