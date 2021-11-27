HGK Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. 12,874,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,600,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

