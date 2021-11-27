HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,490 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Henry Schein accounts for about 1.5% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,096,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,662,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.64. 687,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.23.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

