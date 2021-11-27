HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,410 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,579,000 after purchasing an additional 736,307 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,595,000 after purchasing an additional 693,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,708,000 after purchasing an additional 549,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.35. 5,847,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

