HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,233 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Bbva USA bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,064. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

