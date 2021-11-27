High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.38

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.38 and traded as high as C$14.68. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$14.33, with a volume of 37,105 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$477.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.38.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$269.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.4879645 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,025. Insiders have bought a total of 33,496 shares of company stock worth $442,008 over the last 90 days.

About High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.