High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and $905,333.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

HPB is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

