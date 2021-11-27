Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,067.71 ($13.95).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,009 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

LON HSX traded down GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 829.60 ($10.84). The stock had a trading volume of 761,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,327. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -156.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 847.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 854.70. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,103.50 ($14.42).

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, for a total transaction of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

