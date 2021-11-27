Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Tops $0.0003

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $109.93 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00232834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,735,582,935 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.