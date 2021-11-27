Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Holly Energy Partners worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $564,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HEP opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

