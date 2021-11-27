Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,400 shares, a growth of 692.0% from the October 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,172.0 days.

Home Product Center Public stock remained flat at $$0.53 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Home Product Center Public has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.53.

About Home Product Center Public

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand and Malaysia. The company trades in a range of goods and materials for construction, addition, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and provides a range of related services.

