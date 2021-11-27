Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $7.36 million and $804,837.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00064338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00076890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00105540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.15 or 0.07438712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,748.12 or 1.00182127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.