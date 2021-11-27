Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

