Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.25% of Houlihan Lokey worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after purchasing an additional 72,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,629,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

NYSE:HLI opened at $111.81 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $119.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.11.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.