Howdoo Price Hits $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $159,814.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00233425 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 461,079,831 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

